Budget to meet IMF conditions

The next budget is expected to reflect the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its USD 4.7 billion loan agreement with Bangladesh.

According to sources from the finance division and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will announce the implementation of almost all IMF requirements in his budget speech in the parliament on 1 June.

Until the fiscal year 2022-23, the government had been formulating the budget in its own way. However, the situation changed after the IMF approved the loan in favour of Bangladesh on 30 January.