DSE welcomes BSEC decision on stock exchanges regulatory autonomy

The Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC (DSE) on Wednesday welcomed the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's (BSEC) decision to grant the country's stock exchanges the authority to independently determine and implement market regulation parameters.

In a press release issued today, the DSE described the move as a significant milestone for the country's capital market, saying it would enhance market efficiency and help align Bangladesh's stock market with international standards.

According to the release, the BSEC issued the order on 1 July under Section 20A of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969.