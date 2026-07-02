DSE welcomes BSEC decision on stock exchanges regulatory autonomy
The Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC (DSE) on Wednesday welcomed the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's (BSEC) decision to grant the country's stock exchanges the authority to independently determine and implement market regulation parameters.
In a press release issued today, the DSE described the move as a significant milestone for the country's capital market, saying it would enhance market efficiency and help align Bangladesh's stock market with international standards.
According to the release, the BSEC issued the order on 1 July under Section 20A of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969.
The order authorises both the Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC (CSE) to determine and implement market regulation parameters in line with their respective regulations and operational requirements.
The BSEC said the decision aims to strengthen investor protection, maintain a disciplined trading environment and promote fair, efficient and transparent transactions to support the sustainable development of the country's capital market.
Under the new directive, the exchanges must immediately inform the BSEC of any changes made to market regulation parameters and ensure that all market participants are duly notified through wide public dissemination.
The order also stipulates that the existing market regulation parameters will remain effective until the exchanges decide otherwise.
The DSE said the regulatory autonomy would enable the exchanges to respond more effectively to changing market conditions while ensuring orderly trading and improving overall market governance.