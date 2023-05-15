Role of CMAs crucial to reduce cost of business: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said that the role of the Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) is vital to reduce the cost of business, minimise wastage and mismanagement of resources, BSS reports.

The minister also said that under his ministry, this efficient CMA workforce is playing a vital role in fostering the economic growth of the country.

Tipu Munshi said this while addressing as the chief guest at the 24th Convocation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants Bangladesh (ICMAB) held at a hotel in the capital.