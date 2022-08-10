Price hike could be avoided reducing tax: CPD

Research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has said high price of fuel oil has been imposed on the people as energy sector agencies have failed to rein in corruption and wastage.

The organisation said the price hike of fuel oil could have been avoided either by withdrawing tax on fuel oil or by reducing tax. But this is a big source of income of National Board of Revenue and they would not do this, CPD added.

The research organisation on Wednesday made such an observation in an article 'Unusual price hike of fuel oil: could it be avoided now?'. CDP organised a press conference at its Dhanmondi office.