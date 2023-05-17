Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power

The 5th meeting of the Bangladesh-Nepal Joint Steering Committee on enhancing cooperation in power sector was held on Tuesday at the administrative building of Payra 1,320MW power plant in Patuakhali district, reports news agency BSS.

In the meeting, Bangladesh Power Division Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman and Nepalese Power, Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire led the delegation of their respective countries.