Government seeks loans to import LNG amid dollar crisis

Bangladesh’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are facing disruptions due to a persistent dollar shortage. To address this, the government is seeking a USD 350 million loan, equivalent to Tk 42.70 billion, with the support of the World Bank for LNG purchases in the next fiscal (2025-26).

A formal invitation for expressions of interest from banks willing to provide the loan is expected soon.

According to sources at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla), the loan process has already begun with technical assistance from the World Bank, which will act as a guarantor.

The Energy Division is currently in talks with interested banks regarding their loan proposals.