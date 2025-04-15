Soybean oil price rises by Tk 14 per litre

The government has increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre.

As per the new pricing, the retail price of bottled soybean oil jumped to Tk 189 from Tk 175 per litre.

Commerce Adviser SK Bashiruddin announced the decision after a meeting on the review of edible oil import, supply, and related issues at the Secretariat.

The adviser said the new price of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 922 which was earlier Tk 852.

Alongside bottled oil, the new price of loose soybean and palm oil has been fixed at Tk 169 per litre, up from Tk 157.