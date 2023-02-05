Record tea yield keeps agro-economy vibrant in northern districts

An all-time record 17.759-million kilogrammes (kg) of processed tea worth Taka 2.84 billion produced in five northern districts last year kept the regional agro-economy vibrant despite the global crises and Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) at its Panchagarh regional office said the last year’s production of 17.759 million kgs of processed tea is higher by 3.219 million kgs against the production of 14.54 million kgs of the previous year 2021.

“Despite the global crises, tea cultivation on plain lands continued expanding in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts last year,” BTB’s Development Officer Agriculturist Md. Amir Hossain told BSS on Saturday.