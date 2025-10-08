Chittagong port: Container transport increases by 12pc in 3 months

Container transport has increased by 12 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The growth was the highest in the New Mooring Container Terminal. This came up in the official figures of Chittagong Port authorities.

It shows that a total of 927,000 containers, including export and empty containers, were transported through the port, which is some 101,000 more than what it was last year at the same time. As such, container transportation has increased by 12.24 per cent.

The figures came up analysing the combined figure of container handling at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT), General Cargo Berth (GCB), Patenga Terminal (RSJCT Chittagong), and two inland container terminals of Chittagong Port.

According to the port authorities, the growth was the highest at the New Mooring Container terminal. Some 342,000 unit containers were loaded and unloaded from ships at this terminal in the first three months of the current fiscal, which is 41,000 more as compared to the previous year. As such, container transportation has increased by 14 per cent.