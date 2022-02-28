Ukraine crisis: What should Bangladesh do to stave off economic consequences

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought tension to the global economies, also prompting a question as to whether Russian president Vladimir Putin’s military operation in Ukraine will hit hard the post-Covid growth recovery trajectory in some countries.

However, energy experts and economists in Bangladesh believe that there won’t be any immediate impact of the invasion on this country’s economy—particularly in sectors like power, imports and exports—though a long-term impact is imminent.

“I don’t see any immediate impact on our energy sector although Russia is building our first nuclear power plant in Rooppur and involved in gas well drilling,” eminent energy expert M Tamim told UNB.