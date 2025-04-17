More emphasis to be placed on curbing inflation

The government is preparing the budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year with inflation control as its top priority. Employment opportunities will be created in the rural areas, particularly through activities in rural infrastructure such as road construction and renovation. However, no major projects will be taken up, and there will be no oversized Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Allowances under the social safety net will be increased slightly, along with the number of beneficiaries. These steps will be taken within the constraints of limited resources.

This information came from officials involved in budget preparation at the Ministry of Finance. This will be the first budget of the interim government that took office following the July uprising.

Officials said the size of the main budget is being reduced by at least Tk 70 billion compared to the current fiscal year, as no significant new sources of revenue have been identified. The interim government is steering clear of ambitious targets and aiming instead for a realistic budget.