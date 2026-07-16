Private firms to recover defaulted loans under proposed new law

The government is set to introduce a new law that will allow private companies to purchase defaulted loans, recover them and, where necessary, sell the pledged collateral.

Under the proposed Distressed Asset Management Act (DAMA), specialised private companies will be established to manage banks’ non-performing loans.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance has initiated the legislative process incorporating these provisions. It has already published the draft law to seek public feedback.

A significant volume of funds has remained tied up for years due to court proceedings, lengthy asset disposal processes, legal complexities and weak recovery mechanisms.

According to people concerned, these distressed loans have weakened banks’ balance sheets. Moreover, the large stock of defaulted loans has reduced banks’ capacity to extend new credit, placing additional pressure on the entire financial system.

Taking these realities into account, the Financial Institutions Division has moved to enact the new legislation.