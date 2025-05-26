Dollar market eases, reserves hold steady

The persistent dollar crisis in Bangladesh, prevailing for the last three years, is finally showing signs of relief. The instability of the global market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war hit every sector of the national economy, from energy to food. This inflated import costs. Along with this, the dollar crisis and abrupt currency devaluation led to unbearable inflationary pressure.

Now, the volatility in the dollar market has eased considerably, and financial indicators are faring well. However, the impact of high inflation still burdens everyday life.

Economists do not consider the current state of the dollar market to be fully normal. They note that the overall economy—including investment, trade, and commerce—remains sluggish.

As a result, import demand, particularly for industrial raw materials, has declined, easing pressure on the dollar. While this has brought some relief to the market, economists stress that it should not be mistaken for a return to normalcy.