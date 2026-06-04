Govt seeks to bring private banking sector under universal pension scheme

Employees of private banks do not receive any form of pension benefit. Consequently, the government wants these employees to come under the Universal Pension Scheme.

To achieve this objective, it has identified a suitable scheme for them, known as the "Progoti" Scheme.

This issue emerged during a review meeting held today, Wednesday, at the Secretariat in Dhaka. Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, chaired the meeting.

Representatives from Bangladesh Bank and Managing Directors (MDs) of various banks attended the session.

Mohammad Suratuzzaman, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, presented the keynote paper, while Ayesha Haque, assistant general manager of the National Pension Authority, moderated the event.