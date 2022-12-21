Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman becomes top taxpayer again

Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been named as the top taxpayer in the 'women' category.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) selected her on the basis of the tax she had paid for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, Shahnaz Rahman became the top taxpayer several times.

She is the wife of late Latifur Rahman, former chairman of Transcom Group.

The NBR honoured Latifur Rahman and his family with the title of ‘Kar Bahadur’ in 2017, along with 83 other families who have been paying taxes for years.