Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman becomes top taxpayer again

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz RahmanCompany website

Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been named as the top taxpayer in the 'women' category.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) selected her on the basis of the tax she had paid for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, Shahnaz Rahman became the top taxpayer several times.

She is the wife of late Latifur Rahman, former chairman of Transcom Group.

The NBR honoured Latifur Rahman and his family with the title of ‘Kar Bahadur’ in 2017, along with 83 other families who have been paying taxes for years.

Meanwhile, Mediastar Ltd., a sister concern of Transcom Group, has been selected as the best taxpayer in the print and electronic media category. Mediastar is the owner of “Prothom Alo”.

Apart from Shahnaz Rahman, four others have been selected as the best taxpayers in women category. They are Anwara Hossain, Amina Ahmed, Tasmin Mahmud and Parveen Hasan. They all are from Dhaka.

As per the national tax card policy, 2010 (amended), the NBR has released the list of 141 best taxpayers, including 5 in women category, for the tax year 2021-22.

Also, an official gazette has been published in this regard. The revenue board will formally award and hand over tax cards to the selected individuals.

