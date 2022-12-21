Transcom Group chairman Shahnaz Rahman becomes top taxpayer again

Meanwhile, Mediastar Ltd., a sister concern of Transcom Group, has been selected as the best taxpayer in the print and electronic media category. Mediastar is the owner of “Prothom Alo”.
Apart from Shahnaz Rahman, four others have been selected as the best taxpayers in women category. They are Anwara Hossain, Amina Ahmed, Tasmin Mahmud and Parveen Hasan. They all are from Dhaka.
As per the national tax card policy, 2010 (amended), the NBR has released the list of 141 best taxpayers, including 5 in women category, for the tax year 2021-22.
Also, an official gazette has been published in this regard. The revenue board will formally award and hand over tax cards to the selected individuals.