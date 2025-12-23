Share value of five merged Islamic banks to drop to zero

Bangladesh Bank has directed that the shares of five Islamic banks currently undergoing a merger be written down to zero. The decision has been taken under the Bank Resolution Ordinance, as the actual value of the banks’ assets has turned negative.

The central bank sent letters to the banks on Monday in this regard. As a result, the paid-up capital of the five banks will be reduced to zero, and the shares held by all shareholders—including S Alam Group, Nassa Group, and others—will also become worthless, according to Bangladesh Bank sources.

The five banks set to be merged are First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank, and EXIM Bank. Due to a severe liquidity crisis, these banks are struggling to pay staff salaries, while customers are facing difficulties in withdrawing deposits.

Final approval has already been given for the formation of a new bank named Combined Islami Bank PLC, which will acquire the five troubled Islamic banks.