People earn less than they spend, cut grocery lists

Mohammad Shaheed from Ashkona Dakshinkhan of the capital, is a driver and earns 25-30 thousand taka a month. He can no longer meet afford house rent, children’s education, shopping and healthcare costs with his income. His costs have soared over the past couple of years, but not his income. His dues to the local grocery shop have increased as well, and sometimes he even needs to borrow from others at the end of the month to keep up with the rising expenditure.

He told Prothom Alo, “Prices of essentials including rice, lentils, sugar and edible oil have increased significantly over the past one and a half years, but the car rental business has not grown that much." That is why it has not been possible to maintain the family with the prior amount of income and he was forced to shift from an apartment to a tin-shed house several months ago.”

Like driver Mohammad Shaheed, people with low and limited income brackets have been struggling with low income and rising expenditure over the past two years. Prices of essentials have largely reached out of their hands. They have been compelled to cut their daily grocery lists and to borrow to meet family spending.

Inflation, according to the state-run Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), has been rising at a higher rate than wage hikes in the country over the past 24 months, resulting in a drop in people's purchasing power. As a result, poor and limited-income people are struggling to maintain their spending.