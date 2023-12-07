Beef price set at Tk 650 per kg until parliamentary election

Traders have decided to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg until the voting of 12th parliamentary elections. The price will be implemented from Thursday.

The traders further stated that the price will be adjusted after the election.

The decisions were taken from a joint meeting of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Meat Traders Association at the office of Sadeeq Agro’s office in Mohammadpur in the capital on Wednesday.