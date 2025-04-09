How easy investment process in Bangladesh, foreign investors ask

The chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Youngone Corporation, Kihak Sung, urged foreign investors to make a footprint in Bangladesh. The renowned South Korean company boss said many previous governments have tried to bring foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh, but the incumbent interim government is doing so in a very effective way.

As this government is firmly determined to ensure all facilities for investors, he urged the foreign investors to consider Bangladesh as a future investment destination.

Kihak Sung made the call while a delegation of 60 investors and representatives of various companies from different countries including China, India, Netherland visited the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Anowara, Chattogram on Monday on the occasion of the four-day Investment Summit. Youngone Corporation operates the KPZ.