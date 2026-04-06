GDP growth slows to 3pc in Oct-Dec, raising concerns over Middle East crisis

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stumbled.

In the first quarter (July–September), there was almost a 5 per cent growth. In the following three months, it dropped to 3 per cent.

Today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released this GDP data for the October–December quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to BBS data, in the current fiscal year's October–December quarter, GDP growth was 3.03 per cent. In the previous quarter, this rate was 4.96 per cent.