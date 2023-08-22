BGMEA President hopeful of expanding Bangladesh-Iraq trade, investment 

A delegation from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), led by President Faruque Hassan, met with Atheer Daoud Salman Al-Ghariri, the Minister of Trade for the government of Iraq, at his office on 21 August, UNB reports.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq, Fazlul Bari, also attended the meeting.

The discussions during the meeting centered around potential strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Iraq.

They also explored avenues for intensifying business engagements, allowing entrepreneurs and investors from both nations to identify promising sectors and pursue investments for mutual advantage.