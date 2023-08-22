BGMEA President hopeful of expanding Bangladesh-Iraq trade, investment 

A delegation from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), led by President Faruque Hassan, met with Atheer Daoud Salman Al-Ghariri, the Minister of Trade for the government of Iraq, at his office on 21 August, UNB reports.
The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq, Fazlul Bari, also attended the meeting.
The discussions during the meeting centered around potential strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Iraq.
They also explored avenues for intensifying business engagements, allowing entrepreneurs and investors from both nations to identify promising sectors and pursue investments for mutual advantage.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan briefed the Trade Minister about Bangladesh's heightened emphasis on infrastructure development, particularly large-scale projects aimed at enhancing road and rail connectivity, as well as bolstering airport capabilities to meet the escalating demands of the expanding trade and industrial sectors.
He also highlighted Bangladesh’s steps in attracting foreign investment like special economic zones, investment-friendly policies, improved doing business environment.
The BGMEA President invited Iraqi businessmen to invest in Bangladesh taking the advantages of policies and business environment.
He pointed to the prospect of direct shipment from Bangladesh to Iraq, saying it would reduce time and freight cost for export-import cargo transportation between the two countries.
He underscored the need for initiating Dhaka-Baghdad direct flight to facilitate trade, and called on the Iraqi Minister of Trade to take necessary steps in this regard.
He maintained that both countries have potential of boosting bilateral trade and investment, stressing the need for more cooperation.
Faruque Hassan thanked Iraq for being one of those countries which recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state early after its independence.
The Iraqi Minister of Trade assured the BGMEA delegation of the government’s cooperation to Bangladesh’s businessmen who want to do business in Iraq