Islami Bank MD sent on forced leave

The managing director (MD) of Islami Bank, Mohammed Monirul Moula, has been sent on a three-month forced leave, with effect from Monday. At the same time, the bank has decided to write to the Bangladesh Bank about the MD’s irregularities and request actions against him.

The bank took this decision in the 359th meeting of the board of directors on Sunday, in response to the MD’s alleged involvement with loan irregularities of S Alam Group. Additional MD Omar Faruk Khan has been appointed as acting MD for now, according to a source.