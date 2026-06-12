Big dreams, massive budget, extensive concessions

After 20 years, BNP has come to power with big dreams. People were looking forward to the budget. To fulfill everyone's dreams, the finance minister has announced a massive budget, offering significant tax concessions to appease all parties. However, there is also considerable skepticism about the implementation of this budget. The biggest question is where the funds for such a large budget will come from. A lot more tax revenue needs to be collected; even then, a significant deficit will remain.

For this reason, the finance minister is heavily relying on foreign loans. Nearly double the loans compared to the previous fiscal year will be needed, and obtaining substantial foreign loans will depend primarily on reforms.

The banking sector is in dire straits, inflation is still high, private investment has decreased, and global economic uncertainty remains. In such a scenario, the finance minister has spoken of fulfilling many dreams. He has even outlined where he wants to take the country in the next five years.

However, there is skepticism about how this will happen. There are dreams, but the framework for fulfilling those dreams is still unclear. Additionally, the global economy is still fraught with various uncertainties.

For over five consecutive years, the people of the country have faced various economic challenges.

Whether the budget is big or small doesn't concern the average person much; instead, they want relief. For this reason, they are relying on the new government. Everyone hopes that the government will not only talk about dreams but also take action.