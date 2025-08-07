US reciprocal tariff: Bangladesh gaining business China has lost

The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States on goods from various countries have not yet been officially implemented. However, their impact is already being felt in apparel exports to the US.

Compared to the first half of last year, China’s exports to the US dropped by $1.11 billion in the first six months of this year (January–June). In contrast, Vietnam’s apparel exports increased by $1.19 billion and Bangladesh’s by $850 million during the same period.

In the first half of this year, the US imported apparel worth $38 billion from various countries, which is a 6.76 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. From January to June, Bangladesh's apparel export growth reached 25 per cent — the highest among the top ten exporting countries.

Several garment exporters told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh is receiving the orders that China has lost. This trend has been visible over the past 6–8 months. Due to the reciprocal tariffs, even more orders may come in the upcoming season, as Bangladesh currently holds a favourable position compared to its competitors.