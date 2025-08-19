Retired bank officials can now become MD at state-owned commercial banks

Bankers who retired with integrity and good reputation will now be eligible to become managing directors (MDs) of state-owned commercial banks. To make this possible, the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance is set to revise its existing policy and introduce a new framework for top appointments at state-owned banks.

The new policy will be titled: “Policy on Appointment, Promotion, and Posting of Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs), and General Managers (GMs) of State-Owned Commercial Banks, Specialised Banks, and Financial Institutions–2025.”

For the first time, intelligence reports and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) clearance will be made mandatory for appointing MDs under the new policy.

Although such reports are already sought in practice, they were never explicitly included in the policy. Now, they will be formally required—not just for MDs, but also for DMD and GM positions at specialised banks and financial institutions.

With the new provision, retired bankers under the age of 65 will be eligible for appointment as MDs. Officials say the move aims to utilise the expertise of experienced bankers. Bangladesh Bank has also agreed to the reform.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur told Prothom Alo, “We support the policy being framed by the Financial Institutions Division regarding the recruitment and promotion of GMs to MDs in state-owned banks and financial institutions.