New designs of six banknotes handed over to Chief Adviser
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Monday handed over the images of six newly designed banknotes to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Governor Dr Mansur was accompanied by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma and Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan.
The handover took place following a meeting of the Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, at the Chief Adviser’s Office.