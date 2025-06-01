New banknotes to be available from Monday
Newly designed banknotes will be available at bank branches across the capital starting tomorrow, Monday. The general public will be able to collect these newly issued notes from various banks.
Following the July uprising, Bangladesh Bank has released new banknotes featuring images of significant national landmarks instead of the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Beginning today (Sunday), the central bank’s Motijheel office has started distributing the new 20, 50, and 1000 taka notes on a limited scale. Distribution to other banks has also begun.
However, Bangladesh Bank is currently unable to meet public demand for the new notes. As a result, these new banknotes will not be available in district towns outside the capital before the Eid holidays.