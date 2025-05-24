BB to release new banknotes before Eid: Governor
Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Saturday announced that the government is set to introduce new currency notes ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, with designs emphasising national heritage rather than portraits.
"New Tk 1,000, Tk 50, and Tk 20 banknotes will be released into circulation before Eid-ul-Azha. The notes will not feature any human portraits but will, instead, showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks of Bangladesh," he said.
The governor said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the "Credit Enhancement Scheme (CEC)" organized by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) at the PKSF auditorium in the city.
PKSF Chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan presided over the event while Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Hoe Yun Jeong and Financial Institutions Division Secretary Najma Mubarak were special guests.
Replying to a question from journalists after the ceremony, Mansur said the new bank notes that the government will release ahead of Eid-ul-Azha will have images of mosques, temples, historical landmarks and natural sceneries printed on them, while these notes will not have images of any person.
"People will get to see these new notes ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. These notes will not have images of any person printed on them," he added.
Asked about what types of monuments will be on these notes, the BB governor said, "Some historically significant monuments will be printed on these notes, be it a mosque or a temple. We are not differentiating on this matter."
Regarding the issue of bringing back the money laundered abroad, Mansur said that this is a political commitment of the interim government.
"The international community is also now under pressure to act. Major media outlets such as The Financial Times, The Times of London, and Al Jazeera, publishing extensive articles about Bangladesh's illicit money laundering cases. More reports will follow," he added.
The BB governor also detailed the newly launched credit enhancement scheme at PKSF, under which the foundation will provide bank loan guarantees to partner microfinance institutions (MFIs) through a reserve fund of Tk 2.40 billion.
"A one-time 0.5 per cent commission will apply for each guarantee. This initiative will make it easier for small businesses to secure loans from formal financial institutions," he added.
Supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the interim government, the scheme is aimed at boosting access to finance for micro-entrepreneurs across Bangladesh.
Governor Mansur concluded by urging financial institutions to enhance financial literacy nationwide. "Every school should be partnered with a bank to educate students on basic financial skills," he emphasized, calling for a long-term investment in national economic awareness.