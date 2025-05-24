BB to release new banknotes before Eid: Governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur on Saturday announced that the government is set to introduce new currency notes ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, with designs emphasising national heritage rather than portraits.

"New Tk 1,000, Tk 50, and Tk 20 banknotes will be released into circulation before Eid-ul-Azha. The notes will not feature any human portraits but will, instead, showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks of Bangladesh," he said.

The governor said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the "Credit Enhancement Scheme (CEC)" organized by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) at the PKSF auditorium in the city.