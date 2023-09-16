Maiden electric vehicle plant in Chattogram at Tk 14b investment 

The country’s very first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant is under construction in Chattogram, with an investment of Tk 14.4 billion.

The Bangladesh Auto Industries Limited (BAIL) is implementing the project in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai, and planning to launch the locally produced electric vehicles in the market by next March.

Of the investment, an amount of Tk 7.9 billion is funded by ten banks, while the remaining fund will come from private entrepreneurs. The authorities have already completed the factory construction works on a portion of 100 acres of land in the BSMSN economic zone and are now installing the machinery.