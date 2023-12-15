Potato prices still high, egg prices rise

Prices of old potatoes are still higher in the Dhaka kitchen markets despite the fall in prices of various winter vegetables. Onion prices saw a drop after prices soared last week while prices of essentials including rice, lentils and flour remained unchanged. But price of eggs rose by Tk 10 a dozen.

Visiting the markets of the capital’s Malibagh, Moghbazar and Rampura areas on Thursday, the supply of winter vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, radish, bean, gourd, pumpkin, tomato, eggplant and cucumber was seen rising over the last week.