Defaulted loans surge by Tk 314.87b in three months

Defaulted loans in Bangladesh’s banking sector rose by Tk 314.87 billion in the past three months, reaching nearly Tk 5.89 billion at the end of March, according to the latest report of Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank said that at the end of December, defaulted loans in the banking sector stood at over Tk 5.57 billion. By the end of March, within three months, the amount increased by Tk 314.87 billion. Although defaulted loans declined in the October–December quarter, they rose again in the following quarter.