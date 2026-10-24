Dhaka
Markets, malls return to previous schedule of 11am to 8pm
Markets, shopping malls and shops across the capital will remain open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm following the expiry of the temporary extension of shopping hours during Durga Puja.
Under a directive issued by the Power Division on 5 October, the city's markets, shopping malls and shops were allowed to remain open until 10:00 pm during the festival. The extended schedule remained in effect until Thursday.
The previous schedule came into effect again on 23 October, according to the directive.
On 12 August, the government imposed restrictions on shopping hours as part of its efforts to save and manage electricity.
The Power Division also instructed shops and shopping malls to switch off lights after 7:00 pm.