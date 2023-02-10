Local

Bangladesh Business Summit-2023

Saudi commerce minister to lead business delegation: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the commerce minister of Saudi Arabia will join ‘Bangladesh Business Summit-2023’ organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in March this year on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Saudi ambassador to Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan confirmed it with the commerce minister Tipu Munshi during a views exchange meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia said that Bangladesh is a friend of Saudi Arabia. The fraternal and commercial relations with Bangladesh are long-standing.

“Saudi Arabia is a development partner of Bangladesh. Saudi Arabia gives more importance to Bangladesh in terms of investment and trade,” he said.

Minister of commerce of Saudi Arabia Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi along with a large delegation will join the business summit.

Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, scheduled for 11-13 March, is an international trade and investment promotion event. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event.

In the meeting on Thursday, Tipu Munshi said that Saudi Arabia is a very good friend and a brotherly nation of Bangladesh. He urged more Saudi investment and better bilateral trade.

Senior officials of the commerce ministry and the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka were present at the meeting.

