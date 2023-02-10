Saudi commerce minister to lead business delegation: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the commerce minister of Saudi Arabia will join ‘Bangladesh Business Summit-2023’ organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in March this year on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Saudi ambassador to Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan confirmed it with the commerce minister Tipu Munshi during a views exchange meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.