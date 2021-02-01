What do startup investors want?

Startups are obviously riskier and require larger investment compared to small and medium enterprises (SME). Then why do investors invest in startups?

Dealing with startup is totally a matter of risk management.

Initially, entrepreneurs spend a small portion of the capital investment in a startup. But simultaneously they invest in 10 different ventures. Why? Because, they know that there is a risk of no-return. They presume that only three out of 10 startups may see success and compensate for the unsuccessful investment.

Usually, businesses show more interest on the startups they could scale up.

Exit strategy makes big difference between a startup and a SME. Most of the SMEs want expansion phase by phase and run for long time. SME founders can sell business shares if needed.