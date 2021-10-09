Why would govt take responsibility of customers’ loss: Tipu Munshi

The minister said that there are some 20,000 e-commerce companies in the country and many people are involved with the e-commerce business.
“The government wants e-commerce to do well. However, 10-12 e-commerce organisations have been accused of irregularities and corruption and investigation continues against those companies,” he said.
Tipu Munshi said that it is not the responsibility of the government for the customers who have suffered in e-commerce.
“Consumers suffered when they went to buy products at low prices. They did not inform the government before buying products at lower prices,” he said. “Why would the government take responsibility for their (customers’) losses?” he asked.
Regarding the increase in the price of onions, the commerce minister said that the price of onions has gone up in India due to rains.
“As a result, the price of onions has gone up in our country as well. If the price goes down in India, it will come down here too. However, the market is being monitored strictly,” he said.
The sugar price has gone up in the global market also affecting the price of the essential commodity in the country, he mentioned.