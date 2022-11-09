Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official

The global fuel price hike sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war coupled with dwindling gas reserves off late prompted authorities to adopt fast track projects exploring solar energy, while experts suggest the wind power could be another major source to negate the crisis.

“We expect to get another 1,000 MW power exploring the solar power under a recently adopted fast track project,” energy ministry’s Power Cell chief Engineer Mohammad Hossain told BSS.

The Power Development Board (PDB) has started selecting appropriate locations to install solar panels under arrangements with independent power producers (IPPs), he added.