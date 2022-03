Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said raising price of rice during Ramadan will not be allowed and asked the traders to lower it in phases from Monday, reports UNB.

“Want to see rice price lowering from tomorrow and seek the assistance of everyone involved to keep it low,” the minister said while attending a seminar on steps to prevent illegal stockpiling and market monitoring in Kushtia.

“At the moment there is enough rice stock in the country. Yet seeing price rising in phases is not expected and we are monitoring the field level situation to inspect the reason. Right information from field level will be useful for planning.”