Without being vaccinated no entry to Benapole Custom House from 16 Aug

Staff Correspondent
Benapole
Anyone without being vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the Benapole Custom House in Jashore from 16 August

The custom house issued an order to this end on Tuesday.

It said except officials and stakeholders, entry of people to the custom house has been restricted without receiving vaccine.

Despite the risk of death, all officials, employees, and stakeholders of the Benapole Customs House have been carrying out their duties as the government announced revenue collection activities as emergency services.

So, it is very necessary to maintain health rules to protect from coronavirus, the order added.

The government will launch a week-long mass vaccination drive on 7 August at all unions in the country.

