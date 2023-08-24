No more additional taxes on savings certificate profits

Say, a tax payer earns Tk 1 million annually and received Tk 200,000 in profit from his/her investment in savings certificate, and a tax of Tk 20,000 at sources is realised from the profit. Had the new law been enacted, entire profit of Tk 200,000 minus the source tax of Tk 20,000 would be considered as tax payable money. As the NBR repelled the provision of the law, from now on, entire profit of Tk 200,000 will not be considered as tax payable money and a tax of Tk 20,000 at sources will be the final tax liability.

Besides, the new law also incorporated a provision stating that cash assistance provided by the government in export sectors will also be included in exporters’ earnings. The NBR also amended to this through the Wednesday’s circular. As a result, from now on, cash assistance in export sectors will also be included in exporters’ earnings, and tax at sources against the cash assistance will be considered as final tax liability.