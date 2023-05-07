Bangladesh, UK sign deal to establish ‘aviation partnership’

A Joint Communiqué has been signed between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) with the aim of establishing an ‘aviation partnership’ for the necessary cooperation in the development of Bangladesh’s aviation sector, including the purchase of passenger and cargo aircrafts from Airbus.

Prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F. Rahman and UK’s Investment Minister Lord Dominic Johnson signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function at the United Kingdom on Friday, said a press release on Saturday.