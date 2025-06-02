Budget prioritises people over infrastructure: Finance adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said the national budget of 25-26 fiscal year is smaller in size than the previous year’s, a first in Bangladesh’s history.

“For the first time, we are proposing a budget that is smaller than the previous one. Instead of merely highlighting physical infrastructure development, this time we are giving priority to people,” said Salehuddin while unveiling the proposed budget for 2025–26 in a televised speech.

This year’s budget is somewhat exceptional and this move reflects a strategic shift from growth-centric planning toward a broader focus on inclusive development, he added.

He emphasised that guaranteeing fundamental rights, ensuring a decent standard of living, securing livelihoods, and creating an equitable environment are essential to building an effective state and a strong society.