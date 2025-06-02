Budget prioritises people over infrastructure: Finance adviser
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said the national budget of 25-26 fiscal year is smaller in size than the previous year’s, a first in Bangladesh’s history.
“For the first time, we are proposing a budget that is smaller than the previous one. Instead of merely highlighting physical infrastructure development, this time we are giving priority to people,” said Salehuddin while unveiling the proposed budget for 2025–26 in a televised speech.
This year’s budget is somewhat exceptional and this move reflects a strategic shift from growth-centric planning toward a broader focus on inclusive development, he added.
He emphasised that guaranteeing fundamental rights, ensuring a decent standard of living, securing livelihoods, and creating an equitable environment are essential to building an effective state and a strong society.
“Without these critical elements, a state becomes dysfunctional and the foundation of society weakens,” the adviser said.
The proposed budget places special emphasis on education, healthcare, good governance, civic services and employment generation, he said.
Besides, the budget addresses emerging global realities, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Bangladesh’s graduation from the LDC category, and the opportunities and challenges posed by climate change.
“We aim to harness new opportunities and tackle upcoming challenges to ensure sustainable development,” Salehuddin added.