BGMEA, BKMEA for reducing tax at source at 0.5pc

Presided over NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, leaders of BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA attended the meeting.
Explaining the rationality of their demands, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that the foreign buyers have reduced the work orders due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
He said although the exports have increased in terms of value, the volume of exportable items has reduced. Under the circumstances, Faruque proposed for re-fixing the tax at source at the previous 0.50 percent to face the evolving challenges and thus keeping such facility for the next five years.
Side by side, the BGMEA president demanded of the NBR to increase the number of authorized economic operators (AEO) to ensure speedy shipment and unloading of goods.
The other notable demands from BGMEA include giving VAT exemptions to some 12 RMG related firms to increase the export competitiveness, resolving the HS code related complexities, reduction of duty on import of washing dry machines and fire extinguishing equipment.
Echoing with the demand of BGMEA to reduce tax at source against exports, BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem urged the NBR to reconsider the issues related to tax at source.
Hatem also requested the NBR to exempt the RMG factories on mandatory submission of zero VAT returns, fixing the duty and VAT at zero percent on import of chemicals for setting up solar panels and ETPs.
The leaders of BTMA proposed for waiving all types of duty and VAT at import stage on all types of fibres including recycled fibre and man-made fibre.