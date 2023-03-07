BGMEA, BKMEA for reducing tax at source at 0.5pc

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) on Tuesday urged the government to reduce the tax at source on export of RMG items at 0.5 percent from the existing 1 percent and thus keeping it for the next five years.

The leaders of the two major associations also demanded of the government to waive the 10 percent income tax on cash support against exports as well as making the corporate tax at 10 percent for the green RMG factories.

The leaders of BGMEA, BKMEA and Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) raised such demands at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the NBR Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area.