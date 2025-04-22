Energy sector dues reduced from $750m to $240m

Officials from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Petrobangla stated that even at the end of February this year, arrears stood at $710 million (75 crore); however, within the past one and a half months, the majority of that amount has been cleared. Between 7 and 16 April, within just six banking days, $180 million (18 crore) was paid. It is anticipated that by the end of the current month, the arrears will fall below $100 million (10 crore). The dollar crisis escalated following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, leading to a build-up of unpaid gas bills. To mitigate the crisis, the former government halted open-market LNG imports for seven consecutive months starting in July of that year, which in turn triggered a gas supply crisis.

As a result, from September 2022, the then-government began officially announcing load-shedding. Overall, the final two and a half years of the previous government were marked by persistent energy shortages. Load-shedding occurred during peak electricity demand periods and at the same time, arrears continued to rise. In January 2023, the government raised gas prices by an average of 82 per cent in the name of ensuring uninterrupted supply; however, it still failed to deliver consistent gas supplies.

Muhammad Faozul Kabir Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources told Prothom Alo that the previous government had driven the energy sector to the slump. He added that it is impossible to recover from such a situation while accumulating arrears. Delays in payments incur penalties and increase costs. Tenders would attract higher bids due to the payment delays, but now those costs are decreasing. The primary objective is to reduce expenditure in the energy sector. Reduced expenditure would, in turn, lead to lower subsidies.