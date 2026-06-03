Budget to be placed considering every citizen of Bangladesh: Khasru

The Finance Minister was talking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat today, Wednesday.

He noted that the country’s economic condition is very fragile coupled with huge inherited debt burden, rising poverty rate, declining investment.

“Despite this, we’ve assumed responsibility and we’re trying to deliver a budget considering each and every citizen of the country,”

Khasru said they are trying to ensure the participation of all citizens in the economy so that the desired benefits reach to all concerned.

“Hopefully, this will be a good beginning from inheriting a fragile economy…although it will take some time, but the beginning will be good as we will be gradually moving towards betterment,” he said.