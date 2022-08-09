250 women entrepreneurs get Tk 50,000 grant each from iDEA project

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project of the BCC under the ICT Division distributed the grants as a part of celebrating the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Speaking on the occasion, Palak said that noble woman Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was the source of inexhaustible motivation for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in waging all the movements and struggles.

Noting that Begum Mujib completed Bangabandhu's works by looking after him like a shadow throughout his political career, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading a simple life, inspired by the lifestyle of Bangamata.