Govt allows BPC to import LPG to ease crisis

In the context of the ongoing crisis and price hikes in the country, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has received an approval to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The state-owned corporation has been granted this approval in principle on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday night. He said, “BPC has been granted an approval in principal to import LPG.

The chairman of BPC, Md Amin Ul Ahsan, has already been given verbal instructions to start the process. An official letter is being sent. The government will now initiate the import of LPG on a government-to-government basis. Once imported, supply in the market will increase and balance will be restored.”