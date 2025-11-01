Remittance inflows reach $2.43b in 29 days of October

In the first 29 days of the recently concluded month of October, expatriate Bangladeshis sent USD 2.432 billion (243 crore 20 lakh) in remittances to the country.

During the same period last year, the amount was USD 2.208 billion (220 crore 80 lakh), indicating an increase of nearly 10 per cent in remittance inflows this October compared to the previous year.

The information was disclosed yesterday, Thursday by Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Assistant Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank.