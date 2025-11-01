Remittance inflows reach $2.43b in 29 days of October
In the first 29 days of the recently concluded month of October, expatriate Bangladeshis sent USD 2.432 billion (243 crore 20 lakh) in remittances to the country.
During the same period last year, the amount was USD 2.208 billion (220 crore 80 lakh), indicating an increase of nearly 10 per cent in remittance inflows this October compared to the previous year.
The information was disclosed yesterday, Thursday by Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Assistant Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank.
According to data from Bangladesh Bank, on 29 October alone, the country received USD 93 million (9 crore 30 lakh) in remittances.
During the first four months (July–October) of the 2025–26 fiscal year, total remittance inflows stood at USD 10.18 billion (1001 crore 80 lakh), an increase of 14.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
In the preceding months, Bangladesh received USD 2.6858 billion (268 crore 58 lakh) in September, USD 2.4218 billion (242 crore 18 lakh) in August and USD 2.478 billion (247 crore 80 lakh) in July.
In the most recent 2024–25 fiscal year, the country received over USD 30 billion in remittances, an increase of approximately USD 6.5 billion or 27 per cent, compared to the 2023–24 fiscal year.
Experts in the sector note that the upward trend in remittance inflows continues to play a vital role in stabilising the value of the local currency, meeting import expenses, and strengthening the overall economy.
Due to the steady flow of remittances, Bangladesh Bank’s foreign exchange reserves have once again exceeded USD 32 billion (3200 crore).