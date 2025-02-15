Adani to restore full power supply to Bangladesh in days

Adani Power has agreed to fully restore supply from a 1,600 MW India power plant to Bangladesh in a few days after a gap of three months but has rejected Dhaka's request for discounts and tax benefits, two sources told Reuters.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's company halved supply to Bangladesh on 31 October due to payment delays as the country battled a foreign exchange shortage. This led to the shutdown of one of the two equal-sized units of the plant on 1 November, followed by Bangladesh's request to keep supplying only half the power, citing low winter demand and as the payment issue bubbled.