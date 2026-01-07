Biman flights on Dhaka–Karachi route start 29 January
The national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is set to start international flight operations on the Dhaka – Karachi route. Flights on this route will begin on 29 January.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines disclosed this information in a press release issued today, Wednesday.
The release states that, initially, flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am.
The authorities expect that the launch of this new route will make passenger travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan easier and more convenient, while also creating new opportunities for business, tourism and family travel.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines stated that it remains committed to ensuring the highest level of passenger safety and quality service. The new flights will be operated using modern aircraft and experienced flight crews.
For ticket bookings and detailed flight-related information, passengers are advised to contact Biman’s sales offices, authorised travel agents, the call centre (13636 or +880 96109-13636), or visit the airline’s website.
It may be noted that, in order to ensure smooth Hajj operations, Biman recently announced a decision to suspend its Manchester (United Kingdom) flights for a period of two months and ten days.
Shortly thereafter, the decision was taken to launch flights on the Karachi route.
Direct flights from Dhaka to Karachi had been suspended for a long time. Previously, Pakistan’s state-owned airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), operated flights on this route, but services were discontinued in 2018 due to reported financial losses.
Following the mass uprising in 2024 and the subsequent improvement in diplomatic relations with Pakistan, a cargo vessel from Karachi docked directly at Chittagong Port last year. Subsequently, Pakistan’s private airline, AirSial, received approval to operate direct flights to Bangladesh. Biman is now also set to start direct flight operations on this route.