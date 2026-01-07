Biman flights on Dhaka–Karachi route start 29 January

The national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is set to start international flight operations on the Dhaka – Karachi route. Flights on this route will begin on 29 January.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines disclosed this information in a press release issued today, Wednesday.

The release states that, initially, flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am.