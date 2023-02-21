International Plastic Fair, 2023 from 22-25 Feb

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the fair which will remain open for everybody.
“The only and most professional exhibition, International Plastic Fair, is now one of the biggest events in South East Asian countries,” said Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA) president Shamim Ahmed in a press conference held at its office today.
Former BPGMEA president Ferdous Wahed, incumbent senior vice president Gias Uddin Ahmed, and vice president KM Iqbal Hossain were present, among others, on the occasion.
Shamim said through holding of such fair, the introduction of newer plastic items is increasing gradually side by side there is addition of newer technology. “The consumers are also increasing while the plastic products are also being exported after meeting the local demand,” he added.
The BPGMEA president said that such kind of fair projects the country’s plastic products before the international community as well as has been playing an important role in expansion of market.
He hoped that through this edition of the fair, many spot orders would come while there would be a huge sale of plastic items. Besides, scopes would be created for use of modern machineries which would play a significant role for the development of plastic sector of the country.
Highlighting the current status and achievements of the country’s plastic sector over the years, Shamim informed that the overall export of plastic items reached $1.2 billion having a growth of 20 per cent in the last fiscal year.
Some 1.3 million people are being employed in this sector while this industry is also contributing to the economy as ‘linkage’ industry.
He also demanded for providing cash support to both the bonded and non-bonded institutions to expand the export of plastic items. Currently, the non-bonded industries are getting 10 per cent cash support from the government.
The BPGMEA president also demanded of the concerned authority to empower the association for issuing utilisation declaration (UD) without any delay in case of export of plastic items.
He further said that all kinds of technologies regarding the plastic industry would be exhibited in the fair, which is also expected to benefit the SME entrepreneurs.