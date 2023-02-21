International Plastic Fair, 2023 from 22-25 Feb

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the fair which will remain open for everybody.

“The only and most professional exhibition, International Plastic Fair, is now one of the biggest events in South East Asian countries,” said Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA) president Shamim Ahmed in a press conference held at its office today.

Former BPGMEA president Ferdous Wahed, incumbent senior vice president Gias Uddin Ahmed, and vice president KM Iqbal Hossain were present, among others, on the occasion.

Shamim said through holding of such fair, the introduction of newer plastic items is increasing gradually side by side there is addition of newer technology. “The consumers are also increasing while the plastic products are also being exported after meeting the local demand,” he added.